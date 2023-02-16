Videos

Guv using Ambedkar as facade to find fault with social justice: DMK

The ruling DMK has revived its attack against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and said that the Constitutional head of the State was using Baba Saheb Ambedkar as a 'facade' to find fault with social justice. Criticising the Governor for drawing parallels between Dr B R Ambedkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a book launch here recently, a strongly-worded editorial published in the DMK party organ 'Murasoli' on Feb. 15 said, "It is hard to comprehend from his speech whether he has fully understood Ambedkar." Suggesting several books of Ambedkar, mainly "The Annihilation of Caste", "Riddles in Hinduism" and "Who were the Shudras" to the Governor, the DMK said, "The books of Ambedkar, through Sanskrit roots, not only help understand the social structure of India, but also expose the ugly facets of Aryam. The Governor would not have come forward to release a book comparing Ambedkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he fully internalized the contents of Ambedkar's writings. The governor neither knows Ambedkar nor Modi." "This is a social justice government and Dravidian model of governance. Whenever casteism rears its ugly head with hatred, DMK regime will immediately stop it and act on it. Unable to laud (the government) for it, the governor has pounced on social justice." "Dear Governor. Are you aware that Ambedkar once said that Nagas and Dravidians are the same and Dravidians were spread across the whole of India," the editorial concluded.