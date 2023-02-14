Videos

Serial blast' anniversary: Tight security in Coimbatore

The tight security cover is in and around Coimbatore on Feb. 14, in view of the serial blasts' anniversary. The blasts which claimed more than 50 lives took place on February 14, 1998. As many as 2,500 police personnel are deployed in the city and over 500 on the outskirts to prevent any eventualities. The BJP is organizing a meeting in R S Puram on Feb. 14, where the first blast occurred before the arrival of party veteran L K Advani to address an election meeting on February 14, 1998. The BJP members and supporters will pay floral tributes at the meeting to be addressed by BJP State president K Annamalai.