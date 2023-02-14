Videos

Nothing to hide: HM Amit Shah on 'Adani' Issue

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Feb. 14 broke his silence on Congress allegations of Adani Group being favored by the Modi government. In an interview with news agency ANI, the Union Minister said, "The Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the matter. As a minister, if the Supreme Court is seized of the matter it is not right for me to comment. But in this, there is nothing for the BJP to hide and nothing to be afraid of." The opposition has been targeting the government over the Adani-Hindenburg report alleging that the party has been "favoring' the Adani Group.