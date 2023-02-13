Videos

PM Modi exclaimed 'aiyyo,' says comedian Shraddha after meeting PM

Comedian Shraddha on Feb. 13, shared a couple of pictures from her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Instagram, Shraddha treated fans to a glimpse of her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the first picture, Shraddha was seen posing with PM Modi. In the second group picture, actor Yash and Kantara star Rishabh Shetty were also spotted. A well-known comedian, Indian actress, radio jockey and television host, Aiyyo Shraddha has primarily worked in the Kannada film industry. She publishes videos in five languages, including Tulu, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, and English. She began her career in the IT field. She quit her job in 2008 and became a radio jockey at Fever 104 FM. She has been a radio host for more than nine years. Along with Akul Balaji, she co-hosted the Kannada dance reality series "Dancing Star." She made her acting debut in the 2017 season of the web series "Pushpavalli" on Amazon Prime.