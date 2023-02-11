Videos

Erode East by-poll: Kamal to campaign for EVKS Elangovan

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan to campaign for congress candidate EVKS Elangovan in Erode East, a press release from MNM said on Feb. 11. Earlier, after meeting Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Haasan extended his support to congress candidate EVKS Elangovan in Erode East constituency. In connection with this, The Actor turned Politician will start his campaign on Feb. 19 in Erode East and the campaign will go on till Feb. 21 for EVKS Elangovan, a release said.