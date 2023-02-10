Videos

"Misconceived and Dismissed" : SC on request to ban BBC in India

A request for a complete ban on BBC in India over its documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and allegations linked to the 2002 Gujarat riots was dismissed on Feb. 10 by the Supreme Court, which called it "entirely misconceived". "How can a documentary affect the country," the Supreme Court questioned, rejecting a petition by Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta seeking a ban on Britain's national broadcaster operating in India. "Completely misconceived, how can this be argued also? You want us to put complete censorship? What is this?" asked a two-judge bench. The judges said: "Let us not waste any more time. The writ petition is entirely misconceived and has no merit. Thus, dismissed."