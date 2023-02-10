Videos

Fever, common flu cases rising in TN

With a shift in the weather conditions and temperature in the past few days, common flu and fever complaints have increased among the patients at the hospitals across the State. Experts say that the symptoms can last for about 5-6 days and can emerge with body pain and shivering initially. Doctors say that the viral infection is common with weather changes, but early treatment is necessary and unnecessary medications should be avoided. Since vector-borne diseases are also common these days, the symptoms should not be neglected. Several patients are presenting with symptoms of high grade fever during the evening hours and joint pain. Doctors say that it is important to consume plenty of fluids and cut down consumption of outside food to avoid any further infections. G Vaishali, consultant general physician at a government hospital, says that such infection is more common in children and elderly people due to high vulnerability.