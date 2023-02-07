Videos

AIADMK KS Thennarasu files nomination for Erode Bypoll

KS Thennarasu, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate, for the Erode East by-poll, scheduled to be held on February 27, has filed his nomination papers. The Tamil Nadu BJP has also extended it’s support to Thennarasu. On Monday, the faction led by O Panneerselvam announced to opt out of the race. KS Thennarasu filed his nomination on Feb 6, ending speculations, despite all the twists and turns, after O Panneerselvam on Feb 7 announced to opt out of the race for the Erode East Assembly constituency. Armed with letters of support to Thennarasu, Presidium Chairman Tamil Magan Hussain rushed to the national capital Feb 6 to convince the ECI of the collective decision of the general council in selecting a candidate and to retain the party symbol. Former State Minister C Ve Shanmugam said nearly 2,501 out of 2,665 members in the general council had recommended Thennarasu. After the overwhelming support for Thennarasu and OPS’ decision to withdraw from the race, the Tamil Nadu BJP also extended support for the AIADMK’s candidate.