Glitches in linking Aadhaar number with electricity connection

Due to glitches in linking Aadhaar number with electricity connection, the power board has issued strict orders. It was reported that 97.98 percent of people have linked Aadhaar number with electricity connection as of 7 pm on Feb. 6. But after examining the work, it has been revealed that the Aadhaar numbers of the owner, lessee and co-owner have been linked with the electricity connection number without their knowledge. The power board has reported that Following this, the Electricity Board has said that only the Aadhaar number of the concerned persons should be linked with the electricity connection numbers, and the higher officials have ordered all Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers to give special attention to the details of the work.