Videos

Thaipusam 2023: Chariot procession begins

Chariot procession begins on February 5 at Arulmigu Dhandayuthapaniswamy temple on the occassion of Thaipusam festival in Palani. Lakhs of devotees have come to Palani on foot pilgrimage. Thaipusam is a festival celebrated by people of the Tamil Community in South India. Thaipusam, also knows as Thaipooyam or Thaipoosam, falls in the Tamil Solar month of Thai, which usually coincides with the Pushya Star, known as Poosam in Tamil.