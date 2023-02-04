Videos
SC upheld OPS' position & power in AIADMK: Panruti S Ramachandran
"The other faction is claiming that OPS does not even belong to AIADMK. Now, by the Supreme Court verdict OPS' position, as a coordinator in AIADMK & as an important functionary has been upheld by the Supreme Court," Said Panruti S Ramachandran, Leader from OPS faction of AIADMK in Chennai on Feb. 04. "General Council has to take views into consideration before deciding on a common candidate & his request for a unified AIADMK fielding the candidate on two-leaves symbol for which he was prepared to sign the A Form has also been upheld by the Supreme Court," he added.
