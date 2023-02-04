Videos

Railway employees in TN must know Tamil: Railway GM Singh

To serve better to people, the frontline railway staffs, including commercial clerks, ticket examiners, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, and station masters, who are from other states and are posted in TN, will be imparted training in the Tamil language here after, said Southern Railway general manager R N Singh on Feb. 03. “The railway staff who interact with people have to speak in the language the passengers understand. They (staff) will be trained to converse in Tamil in Tamil Nadu, and Malayalam in Kerala,” Singh answered the reporters who raised questions on frequent altercations erupting between railway staff and passengers due to language barriers at various stations in India.