Videos
OPS appoints Senthilmurugan as AIADMK's 'organisational secy'
Delivering another blow to EPS in the AIADMK power-tussle, expelled leader O Panneerselvam on Feb. 04, appointed Senthilmurugan as the 'organisational secretary' of the party. Senthilmurugan was nominated as the candidate for OPS' faction in the upcoming Erode East by-poll. The Supreme Court on Feb. 03, said that a General Council meeting including the OPS faction shall be convened to take a call on AIADMK's Erode East by-poll candidate. The bench also said that this interim arrangement should be made to take a call on the candidate by both the leaders.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android