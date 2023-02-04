Videos

OPS appoints Senthilmurugan as AIADMK's 'organisational secy'

Delivering another blow to EPS in the AIADMK power-tussle, expelled leader O Panneerselvam on Feb. 04, appointed Senthilmurugan as the 'organisational secretary' of the party. Senthilmurugan was nominated as the candidate for OPS' faction in the upcoming Erode East by-poll. The Supreme Court on Feb. 03, said that a General Council meeting including the OPS faction shall be convened to take a call on AIADMK's Erode East by-poll candidate. The bench also said that this interim arrangement should be made to take a call on the candidate by both the leaders.