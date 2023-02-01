Videos

BJP to support EPS faction in Erode East By-polls?

The banner which was kept in Edappadi K. Palaniswami faction of AIADMK's election office at Erode for the upcoming Erode East By-elections has created a stir in AIADMK-BJP alliance. The banner had a sentence that said AIADMK led National Democratic Progressive Alliance (NDPA). After a lot of reactions, the banner was changed to AIADMK led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and raised a question whether TN BJP will support the candidate from EPS Faction.