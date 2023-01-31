Videos

DMK functionary arrested after abusing Scheduled Caste youth

Praveen, who belongs to Scheduled Caste asked to visit the Mariamman temple in Thirumalai village in Salem. The upper caste people didn't allow him to worship. Following this, DMK Southern Union Secretary and Tirumalaikiri Panchayat Council President D. Manickam gathered all the villagers and insulted them obscenely on Jan. 27 and threatened the youth Praveen. A video of this was released and created controversy. After this issue, The DMK Union Secretary D. Manickam has been arrested. He was arrested under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. In Salem, the people of the village besieged the police station, condemning the arrest of a DMK official who insulted the youth. DMK Union Secretary D. Manickam is under custody and interrogation underway.