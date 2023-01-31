Videos

Aadhaar-EB connection linking deadline extended

The deadline for linking of Aadhaar with the electricity connections has been extended up to February 15 in Tamil Nadu. Officials from the Electricity Board earlier stated: "Aadhaar connection is currently in full swing. The deadline of linking might be extended a few more days if any connections continue to fail. Nobody claimed that those who didn't link their Aadhaar with their electrical connection won't be able to pay their electricity bills. Their Aadhaar number will be asked and noted while paying the Bill." On November 15, 2.67 crore electricity consumers in Tamil Nadu linked their Aadhaar cards. On this note, special camps were held in 2,811 divisional offices across the State. The first deadline given was December 31, which was extended by a month. Over 2 crore 11 lakh Aadhaars have been linked as of January 26.