The opposition can only ask questions : EV Velu

Annamalai, the Tamil Nadu BJP chief, shared a video of an interaction between a DMK minister and EVKS Elangovan, the erode by-election candidate. Minister Velu strongly denied the allegation of Tamil Nadu BJP leader Annamalai and alleged that the video had been edited by some miscreants. Replying to Annamalai's allegation, he said, "We didn't discuss money, we discussed alliances with friendly parties." TN Minister EV Velu said that only if the ruling party wins in Erode East, the projects can be speeded up. "The opposition party can do nothing but ask questions in the assembly," he said.