BBC Documentary Row: DU forms panel to probe ruckus

Amid ruckus outside the Delhi University's Arts faculty building, the Vice Chancellor of the University has formed a seven-member panel to conduct a probe into the matter. This committee have been formed to enforce discipline and maintain law and order on campus. They will specifically investigate the incident that occurred outside the Faculty of Arts on January 27. The committee, headed by DU Proctor Rajini Abbi, has been asked to submit its report to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh by 5 pm on January 3.