Students should not use unfair means or cheat during exams : PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi interacted with students, teachers and parents on Jan. 27 at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. He also witnessed the exhibits of students showcased at the venue before the interaction. Throwing light on the importance of Pariksha Pe Charcha, he pointed out the millions of questions that are posed as part of the programme and said that it gives him insight into the minds of the young generations of India. “These questions are like a treasure trove for me”, the Prime Minister said. He also addressed the topics on handling disappointment, reparation for exams and time management, unfair means in exams and taking shortcuts, handling criticism and gaming and online addiction.