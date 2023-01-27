Videos

Air India completes one year after its return to Tata group

As the Tata group completes the first year of taking over Air India, the airline on Friday said it is finalizing a historic order of new aircraft while the airline's chief Campbell Wilson highlighted that the carrier's progress has been quite remarkable. Stepping into the second year of Air India 2.0, Campbell Wilson, in a message to employees, acknowledged that there will be challenges along the way and emphasized that more than successes, "it is how we respond to our lapses ... that will define us". The airline has put in place a roadmap under Vihaan.AI for transformation over the next five years and has taken various measures, including committing $400 million to refurbish the interiors of its entire wide-body fleet. However, in recent weeks, the carrier has faced certain headwinds related to the unruly behavior of passengers onboard two international flights and has also been penalized by the aviation regulator DGCA.