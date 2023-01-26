Videos

How is SRK's Pathaan? | Iniya Ramesh Explains

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer has finally got what’s needed in a spy thriller - non-stop action, glamorous leads, the guy who can save the world, a high-octane set piece, and an emo line at a time. Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana Director: Siddharth Anand Language: Hindi Available On: Theatrical Release Runtime: 146 Minutes Rating : 3.5/5
