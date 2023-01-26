Videos

Erode East by-election : AIADMK's task force announced

AIADMK's Interim General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has announced party's task force on Jan. 26, for the upcoming Erode East by-election. The election task force will be headed by former Minister KA Sengottaiyan and comprising 106 party functionaries including most of the former Ministers, present and former MPs & MLAs. By-poll was necessitated to the urban Erode East seat following the demise of Congress MLA Thirumagan Everaa.
Online Desk

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in