Erode East by-election : AIADMK's task force announced
AIADMK's Interim General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has announced party's task force on Jan. 26, for the upcoming Erode East by-election. The election task force will be headed by former Minister KA Sengottaiyan and comprising 106 party functionaries including most of the former Ministers, present and former MPs & MLAs. By-poll was necessitated to the urban Erode East seat following the demise of Congress MLA Thirumagan Everaa.
