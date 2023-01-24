Videos
Mock polling for Erode East by-elections
Mock polling held in the presence of official political parties' representatives ahead of the Erode East by-elections. District Election Officer H. Krishnanunni inspected and informed that there is no problem with the voting machines. Polling for the Erode East by-election is scheduled to take place on February 27.
