Fahadh Faasil to be part of 'Thalapathy 67'?

Actor-producer Fahadh Faasil, who is part of the LCU's Vikram, dropped a major hint on the most-awaited Thalapathy 67, with fans awaiting for an update on the yet-to-be-titled film. Fahadh in a recently-held press conference in Kochi said: "If Thalapathy 67 is part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), I may be seen in it." According to reports, the Maanagaram director is currently shooting in Kodaikanal after filming a few portions at a city studio. The film produced by Lalit Kumar’s Seven Screen Studio has Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Mysskin and Arjun Das in important roles. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the film’s music. Lokesh is likely to make an official announcement on the cast and crew on January 26.