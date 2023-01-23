Videos

DMDK to go alone in Erode East By-poll

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) led by Vijayakanth has decided to go solo in the upcoming Erode East by poll. DMDK's treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth has announced the party's Erode East district secretary as the candidate. "DMDK will contest in Erode East by-poll. Our Erode East district secretary Anand will be the Candidate for the by-poll. We're not part of any alliance. We will Contest alone. The Victory will be ours," Said DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth after the meeting with office bearers in Chennai on Jan. 23. Demise of East Erode MLA Thirumahan Everaa due to health issues has necessitated elections for the constituency. Election will be held on February 27 and counting of votes will take place on March 2.