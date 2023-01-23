Videos
BJP to support AIADMK in Erode east?
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai hints that the BJP will not go alone in Erode East by-poll. "AIADMK is the biggest party in the NDA alliance. Many AIADMK candidates have won in Erode before. There are many AIADMK ex-ministers in Erode," Annamalai Said in Trichy on Jan. 23. Annamalai also said that a by-election is not an election where parties show their strength and hence should act according to Alliance dharma and tradition.
