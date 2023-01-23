Videos
AMMK to contest in Erode East By-poll
Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam ( AMMK ) to contest in Erode East By-Poll. The Decision was taken in a meeting Chaired by AMMK deputy general secretary Shanmugavel at Erode on Jan. 23. "AMMK to field it's candidate against Congress and ADMK and We will start our campaign by Jan. 23 evening itself", a senior leader said after the meeting.
