Videos

AMMK to contest in Erode East By-poll

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam ( AMMK ) to contest in Erode East By-Poll. The Decision was taken in a meeting Chaired by AMMK deputy general secretary Shanmugavel at Erode on Jan. 23. "AMMK to field it's candidate against Congress and ADMK and We will start our campaign by Jan. 23 evening itself", a senior leader said after the meeting.
Online Desk

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in