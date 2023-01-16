Videos

Another Record by Virat Kohli

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli became the fifth-highest run-scorer in history of ODI cricket on Jan. 15, overtaking Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene to enter into top-five. Virat added another record to his pile of accomplishments during India's third and final ODI of the series against Sri Lanka in Kerala. At the time of becoming the fifth-highest run-scorer, Virat had 12,652 runs in 268 ODIs at an average of 57.78, with 45 tons and 65 half-century. His best score in the format is 183. He overtook Jayawardene, who has scored 12,650 runs in 448 matches, 418 innings at an average of 33.37. He has 19 centuries and 77 fifties in the format, with the best score of 144. The highest run-scorer in ODI history is Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. He has scored 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83. He has 49 centuries and 96 fifties in this format, with the best of 200*.