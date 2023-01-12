Videos

NE monsoon to withdraw from TN on Jan 12

Although the Northeast Monsoon ended on December 31, 2022, its impact continued in the southern states. In this regard, in a press release issued, it has been informed that the Northeast Monsoon is likely to withdraw from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal adjoining Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Royalaseema, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala on Jan. 12. The monsoon season in Tamil Nadu sets in from October 1 and lasts till end of every year. However in 2022, the northeast monsoon commenced slightly late on October 29. Tamil Nadu received only one per cent more rain than usual.