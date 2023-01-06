Videos
A man dies while working out in gym
A shocking video shows a man collapsing while working out in a gym in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. A hotel owner from Indore died of a heart attack after exercising in the gym. He was seen sweating after walking on the treadmill in the video, when he tried to take support from a table nearby, he started feeling dizzy and collapsed.
