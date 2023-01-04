Videos

PM Modi to contest in Tamil Nadu : Annamalai

While responding to a reporter's question on Jan. 04, Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai said that all Tamil Nadu BJP Cadres wants PM Narendra Modi to Contest in Tamil Nadu on 2024 Polls. He also expressed his interest that, PM Modi should contest in his constituency. The AIADMK - BJP - PMK alliance is strong in the state, he added.