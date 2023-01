Videos

P Saravanan of BJP joins AIADMK

Former BJP Madurai district president P Saravanan, who left the BJP, joined the AIADMK on Jan. 04, 2023. He joined the party in the presence of AIADMK Interim General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Chennai. Saravanan, who met the media after the event, promised to work to strengthen the AIADMK.