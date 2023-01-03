Videos

JACTO-GEO TO PROTEST ON JAN 5

Urging the State government to fulfil the demands of government teachers, the members of Joint Action Council of Teachers' Organizations-Government Employees Organizations (JACTO-GEO) has announced a protest at respective districts on January 5. Nearly 5 lakh protestors are expected to participate overall. Meanwhile, upon the news of the protest, Chief Minister MK Stalin met top members of JACTO-GEO on Jan. 02 afternoon. Speaking to DT NEXT, a member of JACTO-GEO said, "The protest will be held at the respective district on January 5 with at least 5 lakh members taking part. Meanwhile, CM has assured action on the long-pending demands placed by teachers." Some of demands placed by JACTO-GEO include paying the pending arrears under the dearness allowance (DA), revising the old pension scheme, filling the pay discrepancy of Rs.3,170 to 20,000 secondary-grade teachers, regularizing the 12,000 part-time teacher earning a meagre salary of Rs.10,000, re-introducing the incentive scheme for teachers and lastly allowing the teachers to surrender the earned offs for pay like the previous years.