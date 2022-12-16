Videos

IT raid in Kerala

The Income Tax Department on Dec. 15, conducted raids at multiple locations belonging to those in the Malayalam film industry. The Income Tax Department conducted a 12-hour raid at the homes of filmmakers and actors in Kerala. It has been reported that the Income Tax Department officials seized a lot of documents from actor Prithviraj and others.
