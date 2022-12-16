Videos
IT raid in Kerala
The Income Tax Department on Dec. 15, conducted raids at multiple locations belonging to those in the Malayalam film industry. The Income Tax Department conducted a 12-hour raid at the homes of filmmakers and actors in Kerala. It has been reported that the Income Tax Department officials seized a lot of documents from actor Prithviraj and others.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android