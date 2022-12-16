Videos
Engg semester exams: Revised schedule announced
Anna University reschedules semester exams again. Semester exam for engineering courses which was scheduled to be held on Dec. 09 and Dec. 10 have been postponed to Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 due to cyclone mandous. However, the exam dates have been rescheduled again and said that it will be held on January 19 and 20.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android