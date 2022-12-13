Videos

Shocking video of robbery

She was resting outside her Ghaziabad home, taking in the winter sun when she was robbed at gunpoint, showed a video, sending shockwaves across the locality. The incident, which was captured on surveillance camera, was reported from Gokuldham Society in Loni, raising questions about the state of policing. The video shows a masked man, gun in hand, charging at the woman. The shocked woman, clutching her dupatta, is seen running backwards as the man flashes the gun. The robber forces the woman to give up her mobile. He also snatches the mobile of her child and takes off, shows the video. No arrests have been made so far. The police are at the spot. There were two robbers who arrived on a bike, say police. The woman and her family are quite shaken.