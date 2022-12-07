Videos

Commotion as private bus operations fight

The incident of two private bus operators attacking each other at the Dindigul bus station created a stir. It is said that there was a dispute between two private bus drivers from Dindigul to Madurai over the time slot. At one point, the two conductors attacked each other due to an argument which created a commotion at the bus station.
