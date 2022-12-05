Videos
Volcano erupts on Java Island
A volcano erupted in Indonesia on December 4 spewing a cloud of ash 15 km into the sky and forcing the evacuation of nearly 2,000 people, authorities said, as they issued their highest warning for the area in the east of Java island.Eyewitness video posted on December 4 showed villagers evacuating with their belongings through ash covered land.
