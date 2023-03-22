DeTect: Video of polygamy goes viral; debunked as scripted

NEW DELHI: A video has gone viral which apparently shows two men marrying the same woman at the same time.

The caption in Hindi translates to, ‘Two men applied vermilion on the same woman and also tied the Mangalsutra on her one by one.

In this way, the two married the same woman.’

Alt News found that the video is actually a scripted one posted on a Facebook page last year.

Many media outlets reported it on the mistaken assumption that it was real.