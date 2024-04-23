Motorola Launches moto g64 5G, all-rounder with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 50MP OIS Camera

NEW DELHI: The most powerful 5G moto g64 5G goes on sale today, 12PM onwards, on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores at an effective starting price of Rs. 15,999* for the 12GB + 256GB variant. This is also the only smartphone in the segment with the 12GB RAM & 256GB storage variant.

Motorola, India’s best 5G smartphone brand recently launched segment’s best 5G all-rounder the moto g64 5G, with the segment’s best features like segment’s only in-built 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage, shake-free 50MP OIS Camera with Quad Pixel Technology and a massive 6000mAh Battery along with other amazing features like 120Hz 6.5” Full HD+ Display, highest 14 5G bands with VoNR support and World’s 1st MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor makes it segment’s more powerful# 5G smartphone in the segment. It’s 12GB+256GB variant is available at just Rs. 15,999* with offers and is also available in 8GB+128B variant at just Rs. 13,999* with offers. The smartphone goes on sale today at 12 PM on Flipkart, Motorola. in and leading retail stores across India.

The moto g64 5G features the segment’s best and only 12GB + 256GB – in built RAM and storage under 17k. It comes with an additional RAM boost** of up to 24GB which is again the highest in the segment. The moto g64 5G storage can be further upgraded to 1TB with a microSD card.

This disruptive smartphone also features the Segment’s best 50MP OIS shake free Camera with Quad Pixel Technology that captures incredibly clear, ultra stable and blur free photos and smoother videos even in the low light. The second camera in the rear is an 8MP Ultrawide + Macro vision & Depth camera which gives the users very different experiences. The ultra wide-angle lens captures 4x more than a standard lens and Macro Vision lens brings the users 4x closer to the subject. On the front, the device features a 16MP selfie camera optimized in a way to deliver brilliant selfies and video recording.

The moto g64 5G offers unbelievable battery life with its massive 6000mAh battery, which is the best in its segment and allows heavy smartphone usage and runs for days. Additionally, it also charges up fast with TurboPower™ 33W charger which allows for extended hours of video chatting, gaming, and binge-watching.

The moto g64 5G boasts the World’s First MediaTek Dimensity 7025 octa-core processor offering frequencies up to 2.5GHz. Allowing the users to make the most out of their device and experience gaming without glitches and smoother videos as well as better photography experience with its latest Imagiq technology powered by MediaTek for better night light photography. The device is the Most Powerful# 5G powered with the segment’s highest 14 5G Bands with VoNR and 4X4 MIMO and 3 carrier aggregation.

The moto g64 5G’s 120Hz 6.5” Full HD+ IPS LCD Display featuring corning gorilla glass 3 protection comes with an immersive viewing experience. It’s incredibly fluid and adaptive 120Hz refresh rate makes switching between apps, playing games, and scrolling websites feel smooth and seamless. Additionally, the refresh rate adjusts automatically based on the type of content on the screen for better viewing experience and battery saving. It boasts a low latency touch sampling rate of 240Hz which makes it far more responsiveness than a standard display. Also, it comes with the best in the segment Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The moto g64 5G stands out with a sleek look and tactile feel, complimented by a streamlined aluminum camera housing. The smartphone comes in 3 stunning shades of - Pearl Blue, Mint Green, and Ice Lilac. In addition to its immersive display and sleek design, the moto g64 5G has an equally incredible audio system. The dual stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos® Hi-Res certified sound system, outputs multi-dimensional studio quality audio. Integrated with Moto Spatial Sound, users get greater depth, clarity.

With moto g64 5g users can make the smartphone more personal, protected, and accessible with Android 14 and assured upgrade to Android 15 with 3 years of security updates. Plus, Through My UX, users can personalize the smartphone to achieve a unique and distinct appearance. Further the smartphone boasts a water-repellent design with an IP52 rating to protect the device from accidental spills or splashes.

Following the tradition, the moto g64 5G also comes with various stand-out experiences, like all the popular moto gestures, ThinkShield for Mobile which offers business grade security along with Moto Secure, which stores all your phone's vital security and privacy features. The Family Space 2.0 application is designed to establish a secure area on the phone dedicated to children's learning and play.

Availability:

The moto g64 5G will be available in three beautiful colours: Mint Green, Pearl Blue, and Ice Lilac, featuring a 3D Acrylic glass (PMMA) finish. It comes with built-in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and is also available in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

The moto g64 5G will be available on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores starting 23rd April, 12PM onwards.

Pricing & Launch Offers:

