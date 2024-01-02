Microsoft Edge, Bing users engaged in over 1.9 bn Copilot chats in 2023

NEW DELHI: In 2023, Microsoft Edge and Bing users engaged in more than 1.9 billion Copilot chats -- equal to the total number of websites that existed on the internet in 2022, the company has revealed.

In a blogpost, the tech giant also revealed that "users created more than 1.8 billion AI-generated images, which is 1800x more than the entire combined collection of the Louvre and Metropolitan Museum".

When it comes to phishing attacks, the Edge browser stopped over 127 million phishing attacks in 2023 -- equivalent to four phishing attacks stopped every second for an entire year.

Microsoft also stated that Edge users who shopped online had a "yearly average savings of $400." It said that " worldwide shoppers were offered a total of more than $4 billion in savings on Edge".

"We believe that 2023 will be remembered as the moment we began to harness the power of AI in our daily lives, unlocking new ways to achieve more than we thought possible," Microsoft said.

Users played almost 9000 years of casual free games, which is over 4.7 billion minutes played on Microsoft Edge since the feature was launched.

"In fact, more people played the Edge surf game, daily, than the entire population of Huntington Beach, California, the original Surf City," the company noted.

In 2023, gamers earned a whopping 148 million rewards points on Edge -- enough to pay for 1000 years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

"As we look ahead, we are more enthusiastic than ever about the innovation we’ll continue to deliver, allowing you to find, create and do beyond what you imagined," the tech giant said.