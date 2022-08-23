Google updates “Hey Google” voice control behaviour

CALIFORNIA: Google is updating the way the "Hey Google" voice control works for Google Meet hardware devices. Now, the Google Assistant will only be active when a device is not in a meeting and within 10 minutes of an upcoming meeting.

Google says not having "Hey Google" active during meetings will help reduce accidental activation. With this update, the end user toggle has also been removed to ensure the hardware device is in the expected default state for future use.

"We know "Hey Google" voice control provides an easy and convenient way to join an upcoming meeting, or to help improve accessibility for users. However, we've heard from our customers that due to the increase in teams transitioning to hybrid meetings, the "Hey Google" control can unintentionally be triggered during meetings. We hope this improvement helps reduce any accidental disruptions during your calls," Google wrote in a blog post.

Google is also expanding the devices that will be able to support the "Hey Google" voice control to include Logitech Rally Bar, Logitech Rally Bar Mini and the upcoming launch of the Series One Desk 27.

The update is available to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as for all supported Google Meet hardware devices that have not yet reached their auto-update expiration date. It is rolling out gradually to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and may take up to 15 days to reach all users.