Clubhouse testing new 'Houses' feature for curated interactions

SAN FRANCISCO: With an aim to foster curated interactions, popular social audio platform Clubhouse is testing a new feature that will let any user, group or community create their own curated “House” within the platform.

Users can now sign up to create Houses, but the platform stated it will only accept new Houses gradually to gather feedback and make necessary changes to the product.

“Think of Houses as private hallways just for your favorite people. You can drop in anytime, hop from room to room, catch up with friends, and meet their friends,” the platform said in a blogpost.

In a series of tweets, Co-founder Paul Davison said that “the best social experiences are not open to everyone. They are small and curated. This is what creates intimacy, trust and friendship”.