Tirupattur to dig 1,500 farm ponds in 15 days
TIRUPATTUR: The district administration is planning to create a World record by digging 1,500 farm ponds in 15 days. Apart from setting a new record, it would also help recharge groundwater, ensuring water availability for cultivation and drinking purposes, Collector D Baskara Pandian said.
With the initiative, Tirupattur is eyeing to beat the record performance of Tiruvannamalai district, which dug up 1,127 farm ponds in 30 days. Revealing the plans to DT Next, Baskara Pandian said that they are looking at digging more than 7 ponds in the 208 village panchayats. “Preparatory works, including selection of sites for digging the ponds, identification of who is to do what apart are underway. Actual digging of ponds will begin from this weekend,” he said. The proposed ponds will be 72 feet long, 36 feet wide and 6 feet deep.
The Collector said that they would encourage private participation, unlike what was done in Tiruvannamalai district. “Ponds dug in private lands will be allowed to raise fish fingerlings with the help of the Fisheries Department which will also be a source of income for the owners,” he added.
The project involves planting indigenous tree varieties, including Alam, Arasam, Vembu, Pungan and Maruthu on the bunds to prevent soil erosion. “Workers of Mahatma Gandhi national rural employment guarantee scheme (MGNREGS) will be used for the initiative, while necessary funds would be sourced from individual village panchayats,” the Collector said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android