Tirupattur to dig 1,500 farm ponds in 15 days

With the initiative, Tirupattur is eyeing to beat the record performance of Tiruvannamalai district, which dug up 1,127 farm ponds in 30 days. Revealing the plans to DT Next, Baskara Pandian said that they are looking at digging more than 7 ponds in the 208 village panchayats. “Preparatory works, including selection of sites for digging the ponds, identification of who is to do what apart are underway. Actual digging of ponds will begin from this weekend,” he said. The proposed ponds will be 72 feet long, 36 feet wide and 6 feet deep.