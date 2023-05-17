Maduravoyal's Ilaya Nambi held in connection with TN hooch tragedy

CHENNAI: The Chengalpattu police arrested Ilaya Nambi (45), who had distributed methanol, an industrial spirit that was procured from Puducherry's Ezhumalai, in Marakkanam in Villupuram district in connection with the spurious liquor tragedy.

The police have also taken his associates -- Satish (27), Manimaran (27), Kathir (27), and Utthaman (31) for questioning. It is also reported that a small amount of methanol in the company was seized and taken for testing.

The toll rose to 21 in the twin spurious liquor tragedy in the State on Tuesday.

One incident took place at Ekkiyarkuppam fishing hamlet, where a group of 50 people had consumed the hooch brewed locally on Saturday evening during a function and the other took place in Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu district. Within a few hours, several of them had complained of uneasy feelings like vomiting, fainting, and eye irritation.