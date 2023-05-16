Spurious liquor deaths: Ma Su visits patients in Villupuram, Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian met the patients being treated at Villupuram General Hospital and Chengalpattu Medical College and Hospital after consuming spurious liquor Marakkanam in Villupuram district and in Maduranthagam in Chengalpattu district.

He consulted the doctors about their treatment and said that all the patients are being monitored. Five deaths have occurred in Chengalpattu and thirteen in Villupuram. Four people died while being brought to hospital.

Eight of them were admitted to the Chengalpattu Medical College and Hospital, of which one of them passed away on Monday. Four people, including a woman, are being treated in the intensive care unit.

He said that the adulteration of methanol in the liquor instead of ethanol due to its cheaper rate has led to the deaths. “Methanol is never even used in any medicines and is completely used for industrial purposes only. It can be highly toxic, can lead to blindness and can be fatal. Stringent actions would be taken on people who were involved in this," he said.

More than 78 persons have been admitted to hospitals so far as they were ill after consuming adulterated liquor in Tamil Nadu and currently, 50 persons are under treatment. The medical teams from various hospitals have been moved to Villupuram and Chengalpattu for the treatment of the patients. A special committee and a monitoring committee comprising doctors and headed by the Joint Director is monitoring the cases in these districts.