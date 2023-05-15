Spurious liquor death cases will be transferred to CB-CID: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin went to Villupuram on Monday afternoon to express his support and condolences to the families of the people who fainted and died after drinking spurious liquor.

He stated that case related to the counterfeiting death will be transferred to CB-CID and those who involved in the incident will be arrested.

Stalin at a press meet stated; 'Due to the use of methanol in adulterated liquor, there has been a loss of life. People suffering from alcohol abuse are being treated well. Cases related to counterfeiting deaths will be transferred to CB-CID. All those involved in the death incident have been arrested. Action will be taken against those who fail to implement the order to completely stop the sale of fake liquor. The police are taking action to arrest all those involved in counterfeiting.'

CM also personally met the people who were suffering from alcohol poisoning and were being treated in the hospital.

He met each of the patients separately and inquired about their health, he also inquired about the treatment being given to them.

More than 20 people fainted after drinking spurious liquor at Marakkanam area which is near Ekkiyarkuppam village in Villupuram district. 11 people have died so far.

34 people are now undergoing treatment at Mundiyampakkam Government Hospital. Many people who are involved in the sale of liquor in Villupuram district are being arrested.