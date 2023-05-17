Hooch tragedy: Guv seeks ATR from CS; Stalin asks weekly report from DGP

CHENNAI: In the wake of a hooch tragedy that took 21 lives in Villupuram and Chengapattu districts, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday directed the Police department to take stringent and continuous action against those selling illicit liquor and narcotic substances and submit a weekly report on this to him every week, through the Home Secretary.

Even as the CM has been asking weekly report from DGP, TN Governor RN Ravi on his part sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Chief Secretary over the recent hooch tragedy.

Meanwhile the Villupuram district police on Wednesday arrested chemical engineer Ellia Nambi, who was running a private chemical company from where the methanol, for preparing the fatal spurious liquor and booked him under murder charges.

In the review meeting CM asked the top police officials and other officials from Home, Prohibition and Excise department take stern action like detention under the Goondas Act against those repeatedly indulging in the sales of hooch and drugs.

Further, the chief minister directed the Home Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) to convene a monthly meeting with the Superintendent of Police of all districts to discuss crime prevention and eradication of drugs and to file the report to the CM's office.

"Popularise the toll-free prohibition helpline - 10581 among the public to report on the sale of illicit liquor. The WhatsApp numbers of Assistant SPs and DSPs of the Prohibition and Enforcement Wings (PEW) of all districts must be published to the public and the Additional DGP should monitor this and ensure that such complaints are acted upon and file a report to the CM office every Monday. All Collectors must organise weekly coordination meetings along with police, revenue and Tasmac officials regarding this every Monday. The Police department and Assistant Commissioners (Excise) should continuously monitor the use of ethanol and methanol in industries to prevent them being misused for the brewing of illicit liquor, " Stalin said in the meeting.

However, the chief minister directed the top bureaucrats to appoint the best performing officers in the Prohibition and Excise wing along state borders and coastal and hill areas.

"The Home Secretary should monitor the measures being taken to prevent the brewing of illicit liquor and to rehabilitate those involved in it through various livelihood schemes of the government. Increase awareness against drugs and illicit liquor with the involvement of schools, colleges, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and self-help groups.

Chief Secretary V Iraianbu, Principal Secretary of Home, Prohibition and Excise department, P Amudha, DGP C Sylendra Babu and other top officials took part in the meeting.