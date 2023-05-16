2,461 bootleggers arrested in 3-day long manhunt across TN

CHENNAI: Following late Saturday and Sunday’s spurious liquor tragedy that unfolded in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts of north Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu Police arrested 2,461 bootleggers in a 3-day long manhunt across the State, according to a Maalaimalar report.

As per the reports, in the last two days, 2,466 cases have been registered, and as many as 16,493 illicit liquor bottles sold in the black market were seized, leading to the seizure of 19,028 liters of illicit liquor.

On the third day, 17,031 bottles of illicit liquor were seized, leading to the seizure of 2,583 liters of illicit liquor.

Two-wheelers used in the smuggling of illicit liquor have also been seized. The police are continuing the manhunt to nab the bootleggers, the sources added.

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu Police claimed that so far in 2023, they have seized 2.5 lakh litres of illicit liquor and arrested 55,173 persons, indicating an average seizure of five litres from one accused.

DGP C Sylendra Babu said, "Steps are being taken to eradicate illicit liquor in the State. These actions will continue in succession."

Earlier the DGP had issued orders to conduct a special search operation to trace and eradicate the sale of spurious liquor in the State.

As of today, the number of deaths in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts after consuming spurious liquor rose to 19.