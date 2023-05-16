Theatres stop screening 'The Kerala Story' due to poor response: TN

The top court earlier asked the Tamil Nadu government to file a response to filmmakers' plea alleging that State has imposed a de facto ban on the movie in the State.

Filing the affidavit, the State said that the theatre owners had voluntarily stopped screening the film on May 7 onwards due to poor performance of actors/ poor response to the movie or lack of well-known actors in the movie.

"The multiplex owners took the decision to stop screening the film from May 5 in view of the criticism received by it / lack of well-known actors / poor performance / poor audience response. The State exercises no control over decisions. It is reiterated that this decision was made by the theatre owners on their own and the State had no role to play over the same," the affidavit added.

Tamil Nadu refuted the allegations of filmmakers that the State had imposed a "shadow ban" or issued an "alert" anticipating protests in connection with the release of the film due to which theatres in the State withdrew the film.

The film was released across 19 multiplexes and the filmmakers have not produced any document to show that the State stopped the screening of the film, the state government said.